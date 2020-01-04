Man arrested after police say he punched, kicked and beat woman

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — On Friday, Jan. 3, at approximately 5:45 p.m. Idaho Falls Police Dispatch received a call stating that a woman had been assaulted in the 1200 block of Ashment. Three minutes later, Idaho Falls Police Dispatch received a call from a man, identified as Logan Rogers, stating that he had been stabbed in the chest and struck in the head with a frying pan by his girlfriend.

Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to the address on Ashment as well as to several locations Rogers may be, as he reported several different locations to dispatch. Officers were eventually able to locate Rogers at approximately 6 p.m. in a vehicle on Falcon Drive. EMS personnel assessed both individuals for injuries.

Both Rogers and the woman involved reported that they had been arguing when the argument turned physical. The woman was visibly distraught, but reported to officers that at various points in the altercation Rogers had punched her in the face, kicked her repeatedly in the head, and held her in a headlock with a tight grasp. The woman told officers that she thought he was going to kill her.

Officers observed injuries consistent with the type of violence the woman described, including a large contusion on her forehead and blood coming from her mouth. Rogers also had blood and discoloration or bruising on his knuckles.

Rogers told officers that he had tackled the woman and that there had been a struggle. He told officers that the woman had retrieved a frying pan and struck him in the head with it before retrieving a small knife. Rogers reported that the woman had poked him with the knife in the chest and showed officers a small red mark on his sternum. There was no hole in the man’s shirt where the injury occurred and no visible marks on his head or face consistent with being struck with a frying pan. A frying pan was not located at the residence.

The woman admitted to retrieving a knife and holding it in her hand, stating that she wanted Rogers to stop hitting and kicking her. She denied ever stabbing Rogers.

Rogers was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center to be evaluated for injuries. A number of scratches were found on his back, but no additional injuries were found and Rogers was medically cleared for jail.

Logan Rogers, a 32-year-old Idaho Falls resident, was arrested for domestic battery with traumatic injury and attempted strangulation, both felonies, and was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.