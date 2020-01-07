Man tries to choke woman, who bites him to get away, say police

IDAHO FALLS — A man arrested early Sunday morning is facing charges of domestic battery and attempted strangulation.

Idaho Falls Police officers responded to a home on 6th Street in Idaho Falls for a report of domestic violence around 4:20 a.m. According to police reports, the victim told officers that Zachary McClure, 29, allegedly tried to choke her following an argument.

According to documents, when the argument between the victim and McClure began, the victim moved her infant child behind her. She told officers that she was afraid for her child’s safety.

She told officers that McClure grew increasingly angry until he allegedly began choking her. The victim said she was able to bite his hand to get him to stop. When he let her go, she said she threw a jewelry box at him.

McClure denied choking the victim, according to documents. He told officers they were arguing when the victim suddenly threw a jewelry box at him, hitting him in the face.

The victim said McClure was drunk, and after he was allegedly violent with her, she was afraid that he might become violent with her young child who was in the room at the time.

After seeing marks on the victim’s neck and speaking to her and McClure about what happened, McClure was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. He is facing felony charges of attempted strangulation and domestic battery with a traumatic injury.

McClure was arraigned in court Monday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Jan. 17.