Man pleads guilty to robbing north Idaho credit union

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

COEUR D’ALENE – Seth Patrick Getty, 24, of Coeur d’Alene, pleaded guilty to bank robbery, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced Friday. Sentencing for Getty is set for May 5, 2020, before Chief U.S. District Court Judge David C. Nye.

According to court records, on March 12, 2018, Getty entered the Spokane Teachers Credit Union in Coeur d’Alene, intending to commit a robbery. Getty approached the teller and handed her a note, which read, “I have a gun. Hand over all 20’s 50’s 100’s or else. No Tricks.” The teller complied with the demand and after receiving some money, Getty ran from the bank. Officers quickly responded to the robbery. Based upon security footage from the bank and a local business, a tip from the community, and DMV vehicle records, investigators identified Getty as the perpetrator.

The charge of bank robbery is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, and a term of supervised release of at least five years.

This case was investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigation and Coeur d’Alene Police Department.