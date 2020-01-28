Man pleads not guilty to allegedly stabbing his friend on the way home from a bar

RIGBY — A local man has pleaded not guilty to allegedly stabbing his friend on their way home from a local bar.

Zackry Claren Mickelsen entered his plea during an arraignment hearing Monday, and a jury trial was scheduled for April 16 and 17 at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Police arrested Mickelsen in November while they were investigating a stabbing that happened around Halloween. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Mickelsen allegedly stabbed the victim in a car after an argument escalated to a fistfight.

While interviewing the victim, police said in their report that Mickelsen and the victim started fistfighting while Mickelsen’s girlfriend drove. But once they pulled into the victim’s driveway, the stabbing occurred.

The victim said he was bleeding from his stomach area, according to court documents.

Both Mickelsen and his girlfriend left the scene, while the victim got out of the car and leaned against another vehicle. He called 911 and was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He required surgery after doctors discovered the puncture wound was four inches deep in his stomach.

The victim said he and Mickelsen were intoxicated during the fight.

Mickelsen later returned the victim’s wallet that had been left in the car where the stabbing took place, according to court documents. The victim said Mickelsen apologized and said if he didn’t report it, he would pay his medical bills and give him his bow and other items.

Mickelsen was released from jail in mid-November after posting bond.

If convicted he could spend up to 15 years in prison.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for March 23.