Man who attacked five with closest rod placed on probation

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man who attacked several people with a closet rod appeared for his sentencing Wednesday.

Christopher Lakoda Michael Sandvig, 19 was ordered to spend three years on probation after he pleaded guilty to two felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. District Judge Bruce Pickett suspended a one to five-year prison sentence for each of the counts.

Sandvig pleaded guilty to the charges in November 2019 in exchange for Bonneville County Prosecutors dismissing three additional counts of felony aggravated battery. The charges came after an incident in May 2019 where Sandvig attacked five people in a home with a closet rod.

According to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, officers found Sandvig inside the apartment on 16th Street cutting his arm. Paramedics bandaged his arm and transported him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center before police booked him into jail.

Sandvig told investigators he became angry after people came bursting into his room. He said he didn’t remember everything after his “schizophrenia had kicked in.” After coming out of the episode an officer wrote Sandvig realized what he had done and felt sorry.

In addition to the sentence, court records indicate Pickett ordered Sandvig to pay $1,203 in fees and fines. Sandvig will also have to serve 20 hours of community service.