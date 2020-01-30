One person hospitalized in 2-car crash in Ammon

AMMON — One person was hospitalized after a two-car crash that sent one vehicle into a canal.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell with Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com the driver of a white Subaru failed to yield to a stop sign on the corner of Ammon Road and 49th South around 4 p.m. Thursday.

It collided with a white minivan, sending the minivan into the canal on the opposite side of the road.

The driver of the minivan walked away unhurt. The driver of Subaru was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Delays in traffic are minimal, but avoid the area if you can while authorities work to clean up the wreckage. As of 4:30 p.m., Lovell estimated another 30 minutes to an hour before they clear the scene.