Pocatello event offers free dental care for kids

The following is a news release from Southeastern Idaho Public Health.

Tooth decay is the most common chronic childhood disease found in children: it is five times more common than asthma and seven times more common than hay fever!

The social impact of oral diseases in children is substantial. More than 51 million school hours are lost each year to dental-related illness. Children from lower-income families suffer nearly 12 times more restricted-activity days than children from higher-income families. Pain and suffering due to untreated diseases can lead to problems in eating, speaking, and attending to learning.

To prevent tooth decay, Southeastern Idaho Public Health is partnering with ISU and area dentists for ‘Give Kids a Smile Day’. Give Kids a Smile is a national event sponsored by the American Dental Association, that will be held locally, in Pocatello, on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Idaho State University Dental Hygiene Clinic, 999 Martin Luther King Drive (Building #37). The following local groups are donating time and services to this year’s event: Southeastern Idaho Dental Society, Idaho State University Dental Hygiene Department, Idaho State University Dental Residency Program, Southeastern Idaho Public Health and the Idaho State Dental Association.

Dental professionals will provide eligible Pocatello and Southeast Idaho children, who are preschool age through eighth grade, an opportunity to receive dental exams and treatment at no cost. All children seen will receive a thorough examination by a dentist, and preventive services (tooth cleaning, fluoride varnish, sealants and oral hygiene instruction). If restorative care is needed, families will be referred to area dentists who are donating services to Give Kids a Smile. Over 20 dental offices are participating in this year’s event!

Families that have children in need of dental services that do not have dental insurance or have limited access to dental care can call Dana Solomon at Southeastern Idaho Public Health at (208) 239-5256. If more information is needed, please call April Sluder at (208) 478-6314.