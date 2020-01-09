Pocatello police searching for a suspected bank robber

POCATELLO — Police are searching for a suspect they believed robbed a bank in Pocatello Thursday.

Authorities tell KPVI that officers responded to a reported bank robbery at US Bank on Yellowstone Avenue across from Fred Meyer around 1 p.m. Multiple law enforcement vehicles surrounded the bank and closed down the parking lot.

Police are searching for the suspected who reportedly robbed the bank and then fled the scene.

No further details are available, however, police say it doesn’t appear anyone was injured during the robbery.

The Idaho State Journal reports the bank has been shut down temporarily as law enforcement conducts an investigation. Several Pocatello police officers were seen outside of the bank with their firearms drawn shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday.

