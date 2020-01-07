Semi crashes into semi on I-15 near Fort Hall

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Monday, Jan. 6, at 12:08 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a property damage crash involving two commercial vehicles northbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 84, north of Fort Hall.

Lorenzo Cruz Aleman, 40, of California, was parked on the shoulder of northbound interstate 15 in a 2011 Freightliner that was broken down. William Thomas, 50, of Utah, was traveling northbound in a 2019 Freightliner and struck Aleman’s semi. Aleman and Thomas were wearing seatbelts.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.