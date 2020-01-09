Sheriff looking for two suspects who robbed person at gunpoint in Jefferson County

RIGBY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint Thursday morning.

Authorities have not released exactly where the alleged incident occurred, but a reverse 911 call to nearby residents indicates the robbery occurred in the Roberts area. The reverse 911 also urged residents to remain vigilant and lock their doors, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy John Wolfe.

“The investigation is suggesting this may be an isolated incident,” Wolfe told EastIdahoNews.com. “The parties might have had a previous conflict with the property.”

Wolfe said dispatchers initially received a 911 call about the armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. Investigators were able to confirm it was credible.

Deputies say the suspects include one man and one woman who left the scene in a silver late 90s model car.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information is available.