Someone has an Idaho $1 million lottery ticket. Here are the winning numbers.

The following is a news release from Idaho Lottery.

BOISE — Someone holding an Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle ticket is starting out the New Year as the Idaho Lottery’s newest millionaire.

The Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers in the sold-out, 2019 version of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday. This year’s $1,000,000 winning number is:

1-6-0-9-5-3

In addition to the $1,000,000 top prize, the Idaho Lottery also announced the two $10,000 prize-winning numbers from this year’s game. They are:

1-6-3-3-4-2

0-3-8-0-8-8

In addition to the $1,000,000 and $10,000 prizes, this year’s game offered more prizes than any previous Raffle game, including 250 prizes of $200, 500 prizes of $50 and 13,670 prizes of $15.

For all 14,423 prizes, players can check their tickets for winners at idaholottery.com, by calling the Idaho Lottery Winning Numbers Hotline (208-334-4656), using the Idaho Lottery’s free, mobile Check-a-Ticket app or by visiting an Idaho Lottery retail location.

“As an Idaho-only game, the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle continues to be one of our most popular and fastest-selling games each year. This year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle sold out the earliest since the initial Raffle did in 2007 and it was the fourth fastest-selling Raffle game in Lottery history,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. “We thank everyone who participated in making this game a success for the good causes we support that benefit all Idahoans, Idaho public schools and buildings. All players holding Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle tickets should sign the back and keep them in a safe place until claiming their prize.”

All winning tickets of $1,000 or higher in this game must be claimed at Lottery offices in Boise. Players will have 180 days after the draw on Jan. 2, 2020 to claim their prizes. Idaho Lottery offices are open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All other prizes may be claimed at Idaho Lottery retail locations.

The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle generated more than $800,000 in dividend revenue to benefit Idaho public schools and buildings this year.