Trapper found dead after search and rescue operation

SALMON — A 70-year-old was found dead Thursday in the Colson Creek area of the Salmon River.

The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office received a report early Thursday morning that Dave E. Williams had not returned from trapping and was 12 hours overdue.

Deputies, Idaho Fish and Game officers and Salmon Search and Rescue, along with Idaho Air Methods, responded and joined with family and friends in launching a ground and air search. Williams was eventually found deceased in the area of Colson Creek.

The Lemhi County Coroner says Williams died of an accident. Details of what happened were not released.