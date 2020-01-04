Utah man unveils 20-year-old McDonald’s hamburger

HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — David Whipple is the owner of what he calls “the world’s oldest hamburger” — a 20-year-old McDonald’s hamburger, which will be of drinking age this July.

What makes the burger remarkable is that it looks like it’s only a day or two old. Watch as 2News was there when David took his burger out of its Big Mac tin for the first time in six years.

The tale of David’s zombie-burger began at a McDonald’s restaurant in Logan, Utah on July 7, 1999 — back when Bill Clinton was president.

That’s when David bought his famous burger — a story we first brought to you in 2013 in a now-viral YouTube video.

David purchased the burger to use in presentations he was giving about enzymes and how things deteriorate.

“It got stuck in a coat pocket. The coat got thrown in the back of my van, and I guess it just got hung up on our closet in Logan. Subsequently, we moved from Logan to St. George, Utah, and it stayed there for a couple years and I think my wife was giving the coat away or something and found it,” Whipple says.

After talking with 2News about the burger, David put it back in its tin — until we decided to find out if the burger was still around as it turned 20.

Sure enough — the burger looked the same and didn’t smell like much other than cardboard.

Watch David’s full story in the video above.

This story first appeared on fellow CNN affiliate KUTV. It is used here with permission.