Wanted man arrested at gas station after being pulled over

AMMON — One person was arrested after a routine traffic stop Thursday afternoon around 12:20 p.m.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Sgt. Brian Lovell said the person who was pulled over is wanted out of another county.

The traffic stop occurred at the Maverik gas station near Ammon Road and Sunnyside Road.

Lovell said the deputy who made the traffic stop asked for backup before the suspect was taken into custody.

The man’s name has not been released and it’s unclear what crimes he was wanted on.

