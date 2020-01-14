WATCH: Video surveillance shows pickup truck crashing into Courtyard Apartments

IDAHO FALLS — Video surveillance from the Big Horn Plaza building shows a pickup truck crashing into Courtyard Apartments’ on Monday.

The video shows a black RAM pickup truck heading westbound on 17th Street. The vehicle goes over the curb before driving through part of a fence and slamming into the apartment’s garage and office area.

Three Idaho Falls Police officers responded to the call, which came in at 2:50 p.m.

The pickup truck that crashed through the Courtyard Apartments. | Courtesy Big Horn Plaza

Idaho Falls Police Department Spokeswoman Jessica Clements said the driver of the truck told authorities the person in front of him slammed on their brakes, forcing him to do the same.

“The driver was unable to stop and swerved off the road to avoid hitting another vehicle before colliding with this garage,” police said in a Facebook post regarding the incident.

Clements noted there is a “considerable amount of damage,” though no one was hurt. The driver was cited for driving without privileges and failure to maintain equipment.

“Remember in snowy weather to give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination, allow extra space between your vehicle and others on the roadway, and begin stopping early before approaching intersections, which may be slick,” police said in the Facebook post on the crash.