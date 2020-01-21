Woman in custody after weekend hit and run that hospitalized a local teen

POCATELLO (KPVI) — A woman has been arrested after hitting a local teen Saturday night.

Police found Alexandrea Vargason’s white 2004 Ford Expedition just after 2 a.m. Monday morning at Denny’s parking lot in Pocatello after she ran over 17-year-old Josh Ware on the Bannock Highway Saturday night.

Vargason admitted to driving the truck in the accident before she was arrested at the McDonalds on the 4200 block of Yellowstone Avenue.

Josh Ware of Pocatello is recovering from injuries that include a broken arm that required surgery, bruising to his knee and hip and potential for a head injury due to the fact that he lost consciousness after being involved in a hit and run Saturday night.

“I was about halfway down Bannock Highway before a white truck just came up from behind me…swerved and hit me and just sped off,” says Josh.

Josh was walking northbound on Bannock Highway around 8 p.m. Saturday night when a truck came up behind him and hit him.

“I couldn’t feel (the left side of) my body, couldn’t move. I barely crawled over to the phone,” he says.

It all happened so fast and after being unconscious for a few minutes, he yelled for help while he was on the cold ground. Someone who lived nearby heard him and got him some help.

He’s now dealing with the aftermath of the trauma, and he says he’s lucky to be alive.

“Sore, just tired. I couldn’t sleep last night. I had really bad nightmares and stuff,” says Josh.

Evidence left at the scene allowed officers to locate and identify Vargason as the suspect. Josh is glad they caught the person that hit him.

“Whatever karma brings to it, whatever justice, I’m leaving it be. I’m just worrying about myself right now and trying to make sure I’m not broken anywhere else. Trying to get a full recovery,” says Josh.

Josh was released from Portneuf Medical Center Monday afternoon.

Vargason was taken to the Bannock County Jail and is charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident.