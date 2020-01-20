Woman taken to hospital after crashing into semi

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Jan. 20, at approximately 6 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash on westbound US 30 near milepost 451, in Bear Lake County, four miles west of the Idaho/Wyoming border.

Mary Hernandez, 60, of Reading, Pennsylvania, was driving westbound on US 30 in a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu. Hernandez drove across the center median into the eastbound lanes of travel where she struck a commercial semi pulling double trailers. The semi was driven by James Leach, 57, of McCammon. Leach was wearing a seatbelt, Hernandez was not.

Hernandez was transported by ground ambulance to Bear Lake Memorial Hospital in Montpelier.

US 30 was blocked for approximately three and a half hours.