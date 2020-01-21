Locals invited to annual women’s march and rally in Idaho Falls this weekend

The following is a news release from Miranda Marquit, a local writer and business professional.

IDAHO FALLS – The Women’s March in Idaho Falls is set for Saturday, January 25. It’s also expanding this year with added activities and civic engagement, in celebration of the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted US women the vote nationwide.

Celebrations will kick off Friday, January 24, at 6:30 p.m. at New Day Lutheran Church (shared with St. Luke’s), 270 N. Placer Ave., in Idaho Falls. Childcare will be provided and refreshments will follow.

Friday’s featured speaker is Andrea Radke-Moss, a professor of history at Brigham Young University-Idaho and a historian of women in the American West. She will share insights about women’s suffrage and its sometimes-challenging history.

“We’re excited to be adding another component to the women’s march,” said Jeremy Herman, president of the Idaho Falls Progressives, one of the organizers for the 2020 march. “In addition to having a distinguished speaker event the night before, we’ll have indoor tabling and a forum on Saturday.”

The day of the march, January 25, will feature a short rally in front of the Museum of Idaho at 11 a.m., where local community leaders will speak. Attendees will then march to the library, preceded by a color guard.

Saturday also features a community involvement fair inside the Idaho Falls Public Library, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Various organizations will share information about volunteering, housing, healthcare, personal finance, education, and other issues that impact women and their families.

At 1:30 pm, also in the Library, a panel of women working in varied careers will speak about challenges facing women in 1920, today, and into the future.

Childcare will be provided for the Saturday events starting at 10 a.m.

“Women juggle so many jobs, and caring for children shouldn’t block them from coming to the Women’s March events, or anything else,” said Claudia Pine, the event coordinator.

“We’re hoping these added activities help people get more engaged year-round,” said Pine.