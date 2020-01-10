‘You frighten me’: Boise man gets 30 years for felony rape and attempted strangulation

BOISE — Rod Lee Fulton, 47, was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 years in prison for felony rape and attempted strangulation, according to a news release Thursday from the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The Idaho Statesman reports Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon sentenced Fulton to 30 years on the rape charge and 15 for attempted strangulation of his victim, whom he raped at knifepoint. The sentences will be served concurrently, and Fulton will have to serve 15 years before he is eligible for parole, the news release said. Additionally, the judge issued a 30-year no-contact order with the victim.

“I was told a long time ago that we save prison for people that scare us, not the ones that make us mad,” Reardon said in court. “And you frighten me.”

Fulton was arrested in March 2019 for an attack that occurred in April 2018, according to the release. Investigators found that Fulton held a knife to his victim’s throat and raped her, and he was convicted by a jury last October on the rape and strangulation charges.