3 people arrested after police pursuit near American Falls

AMERICAN FALLS — Three people were arrested following a police pursuit near American Falls on Friday.

The pursuit started just before 3 p.m. on Interstate 86, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Police reports show troopers attempted to stop a 2006 Buick Lucerne, after the occupants in the vehicle had been involved in an earlier pursuit with Fort Hall Police Department.

The Buick, driven by Shanea Deppe, 28, of Pocatello, didn’t stop, and police pursued the vehicle starting at mile marker 36 near American Falls.

Deppe was pursued by Idaho State Police, Power County Sheriff’s Office, and American Falls Police Department in and around American Falls. Eventually, the pursuit was discontinued by all law enforcement agencies for safety concerns to the public, according to a news release.

The vehicle was later located, having been abandoned, in the area of a canal road near Lakeview Road and Freedom Lane, east of American Falls.

Deppe and passengers, Marcus Yupe, 41, of Pocatello, and David Preacher, 33, of Idaho Falls, were are taken into custody without further incident.

Deppe was charged with felony eluding, driving on a suspended license, and resisting and obstructing officers. Yupe was arrested on two outstanding felony warrants and charged with resisting and obstructing officers. Preacher was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and also charged with resisting and obstructing officers.