Chef Jeff shows you how to make breakfast banana splits

Chef Jeff is in the East Idaho News kitchen with a healthy spin on a classic treat for breakfast.

Ingredients

2 whole bananas, sliced lengthwise

1 c. chocolate Greek yogurt, divided (1c. plain Greek yogurt, 2 tbsp. cocoa powder, 2 tbsp. +1 tsp.sugar)

1 c. vanilla Greek yogurt, divided

1 c. strawberry Greek yogurt, divided

½ c. granola, divided

½ c. sliced strawberries, divided

½ c. blueberries, divided

Honey for drizzling

Directions