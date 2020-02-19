TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
7°
clear sky
humidity: 84%
wind: 9mph N
H 16 • L 10

Chef Jeff shows you how to make breakfast banana splits

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
Chef Jeff, EastIdahoNews.com

Chef Jeff

  Published at

Share This

Chef Jeff is in the East Idaho News kitchen with a healthy spin on a classic treat for breakfast.

Ingredients

  • 2 whole bananas, sliced lengthwise
  • 1 c. chocolate Greek yogurt, divided (1c. plain Greek yogurt, 2 tbsp. cocoa powder, 2 tbsp. +1 tsp.sugar)
  • 1 c. vanilla Greek yogurt, divided
  • 1 c. strawberry Greek yogurt, divided
  • ½ c. granola, divided
  • ½ c. sliced strawberries, divided
  • ½ c. blueberries, divided
  • Honey for drizzling

Directions

  • Make the chocolate yogurt by mixing the ingredients thoroughly in a bowl. Set aside.
  • Place the bananas on 2 long, narrow serving dishes.
  • Scoop ½ cup of each yogurt along the top of the bananas, sprinkle with berries and granola.
  • Drizzle with honey and serve immediately.
SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: