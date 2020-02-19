Chef Jeff shows you how to make breakfast banana splits
Chef Jeff, EastIdahoNews.com
Chef Jeff is in the East Idaho News kitchen with a healthy spin on a classic treat for breakfast.
Ingredients
- 2 whole bananas, sliced lengthwise
- 1 c. chocolate Greek yogurt, divided (1c. plain Greek yogurt, 2 tbsp. cocoa powder, 2 tbsp. +1 tsp.sugar)
- 1 c. vanilla Greek yogurt, divided
- 1 c. strawberry Greek yogurt, divided
- ½ c. granola, divided
- ½ c. sliced strawberries, divided
- ½ c. blueberries, divided
- Honey for drizzling
Directions
- Make the chocolate yogurt by mixing the ingredients thoroughly in a bowl. Set aside.
- Place the bananas on 2 long, narrow serving dishes.
- Scoop ½ cup of each yogurt along the top of the bananas, sprinkle with berries and granola.
- Drizzle with honey and serve immediately.