Chiropractor’s defense: girls consented to touching at football game because they were in a crowded area

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls chiropractor accused by three teenage girls of inappropriately touching them intends to use consent as a defense in an upcoming trial.

On Thursday morning Aaron M. Nelson, 43, appeared in court for a pretrial conference. Prosecutors had previously charged him with three misdemeanor counts of battery and he pleaded not guilty to the charges in November.

According to court documents, the Idaho Falls Police Department received a report from the three 16-year-old girls that Nelson touched their shoulders, waist and buttocks.

Idaho Falls City Prosecutor Cindy Campbell said Thursday the case was submitted to the court for a jury trial. The date for the trial has not been set.

Nelson intends to fight the charges. A notice of defense filed by his attorney Lance Schuster states the teenage girls consented to the touching at the Sept. 27 Emotion Bowl football game.

RELATED: Chiropractor charged after allegedly touching teenage girls at Emotion Bowl football game

“The alleged victims consented to being touched by entering a crowded area where incidental, accidental and repeated touching occurred by all of the individuals in that area,” Schuster said in the notice.

In a police report, an officer writes the girls told him that Nelson, wearing an Idaho Falls High School football jersey, stood in the student section. The girls said Nelson told the students he “would teach them how to cheer” and “how to be a real crowd.”

One of the victims described the touching as uncomfortable.

“I initially thought that he accidentally grabbed me, but then it happened several more times,” one of the girls writes in a statement to police. ” He grabbed my waist, jacket, touched my butt and at one point pushed me and I almost fell.”

The victims told police the bleachers were three to four feet wide, giving no reason for Nelson to be that close to them, according to court documents.

Once police were notified they asked Nelson to go and sit with his family sitting in another area of the stadium. Nelson reportedly told the officer he was in the student section because he coached several kids in Grid Kid football. He was unable to provide the names of any of his former players, according to court documents.

Nelson was removed from the stadium at the request of Idaho Falls High School officials, documents state.

Schuster said his client has no comment at this time.