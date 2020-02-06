Crash on Highway 26 causing traffic delays

The following is a news release from Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY – Currently Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, Idaho State Police, and medical personnel are on the scene of a serious crash located at Mile Post 391 on U.S. Hwy 26. This crash is blocking the road, causing delays.

Idaho Transportation Department and law enforcement are in the process of closing Hwy 26 between Swan Valley and the Wyoming border and drivers are asked to avoid that area while the crash is being investigated.

RELATED | Semi-truck carrying pizza ingredients slides into ditch

Weather conditions are snowy, slick, and visibility may be limited in that area and we urge anyone traveling that route to slow down and take extra caution.

Idaho State Police are handling the investigation and no crash details are available at this time.