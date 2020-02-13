East Idaho Elects: Rick Henry seeking re-election as Madison County Sheriff

REXBURG — One-term Madison County Sheriff Rick Henry officially announced he is seeking re-election during a press conference Thursday morning.

He is currently running unopposed, but the filing deadline for other candidates to apply is March 15.

Henry tells EastIdahoNews.com his proudest accomplishment over the last four years is the relationships he’s built with surrounding agencies and members of the community.

“People who become law enforcement officers are a different breed,” Henry says. “Our employees go out and serve and do amazing things. In the middle of doing all that, we still have to maintain and build these relationships so we can work together.”

Law enforcement share a common goal of protecting citizens, Henry says, and maintaining good relationships is critical for them to do their job. He wants to continue to build on that over the next four years.

“(The residents of Madison County) voted me in. They trusted me. We’ve done some heavy lifting and we’ve done a lot of really great things,” he says. “I trust them. I don’t feel like I can build something with all the people that are at this agency and then walk away from it. We want to continue to build on what we’ve already started.”

One of the biggest challenges facing Madison County, according to Henry, is funding. Maintaining jail certifications and staffing requirements is costly, and being unable to meet the needs of the jail could result in less funding in the future. Additionally, a proposal in the state legislature to freeze property taxes is something Henry says would also have a negative impact on funding if it passes.

“Our community will feel that and see that in the types of service they receive. Nobody wants to pay taxes, but I’m willing to pay taxes (to keep a strong police force in place),” Henry says.

Rick Henry | Courtesy photo

Henry began his law enforcement career in 1991. After graduating from Police Officer Standards and Training, he worked as a patrol officer with Pocatello Police Department. He continued to move up the ranks in Fremont County and Teton County, before eventually ending up in Madison County.

Henry is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia and will receive his bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership from the University of Charleston, West Virginia in November.

He’s grateful to serve the people of Madison County and is looking forward to serving another term as sheriff.

“I can’t go to Walmart, I can’t go to dinner without somebody saying ‘Thank you.’ That doesn’t happen everywhere in this country. But it happens in Rexburg and it happens in Madison County,” Henry says. “I love that the community feels like they can trust us.”

The primary will be held May 19. The general election is Nov. 3.