Grammy-winning singer to be part of Q &A session at Marshall Public library

POCATELLO — East Idaho music lovers have a rare opportunity Wednesday when the Marshall Public Library hosts Grammy-winning opera singer Jessica E. Jones for a question and answer session.

The Q&A session takes place ahead of Jones’ Friday performance with the Idaho State-Civic Symphony at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Jones won a 2018 “Best Opera Recording” Grammy award for her work on composer Mason Bates’ “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs.”

Jones will be joined by the symphony’s artistic director and conductor Dr. Julie Sorensen.

“This is an open question-and-answer panel,” library spokesperson Amy Campbell told EastIdahoNews.com. “The public is invited. It’s open to everybody, all ages. Anybody that wants to come in and talk with them, they’re welcome. The symphony has brought Dr. Sorensen and Jessica Jones into the library, where they can sit down and talk and people can have contact with these two women who live this life of music.”

The panel gives music lovers a chance to learn about opera from the two experts and pick their brains on a variety of subjects.

“They can ask any question they want about music,” Campbell said. “Jessica Jones just recently won a Grammy, so I think people will be really interested in hearing about that. They can ask how both of these women have achieved so much success in a really highly competitive field and just find out what their lives are like.”

It’s also an unusual opportunity to talk successes in the arts and entertainment field with people who have strong ties to east Idaho. Jones is a Pocatello native and Dr. Sorensen has been part of the Idaho State University Music Department since 2011.

“Not many Grammy-winning people come out of Pocatello,” Campbell said. “So this is a wonderful opportunity for people who are from here to come and talk with two women who have had huge success in their field.”

Campbell said the panel offers many important benefits to the public.

“It’s all about opening up new ways to look at the world or helping us to look at the world in different ways,” said Campbell. “I think this opportunity to come in and talk with people who don’t live the typical 9-to-5 lives could maybe be inspiring to them or they could take something away that adds to their drive or ambition or discipline. Or maybe just be exposed to opera for the very first time and discover a new passion.”

“I think people can expect to be informed, educated and entertained by this panel,” Campbell concluded.

The Opera Q & A session featuring Dr. Julie Sorensen and Jessica E. Jones is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday. Click here for more information.