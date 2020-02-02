Grand Teton National Park officials cracking down on dog bites

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK — Recent reports of dogs harassing wildlife and biting people along trails in Grand Teton National Park is prompting a ban on dogs in some areas.

The Associated Press reports The U.S. Forest Service is cracking down on people letting dogs run off their leash because it is “unacceptable to treat Teton Canyon — which boasts stunning views of Grand Teton National Park — like it’s a ‘dog park.'”

Dogs must be leashed within 200 feet of trailheads and campgrounds, Teton Basin District Ranger Jay Pence says, and the forest service will more strictly enforce that rule.

Dogs are not permitted on one trail in particular, the South Valley area, from Dec. 1 to April 15.