Here’s what evidence police are looking for in connection to missing Rexburg kids

REXBURG — Search warrants obtained by EastIdahoNews.com shed some light into what police are looking for in connection to the disappearance of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Investigators obtained the warrants on Nov. 27, for a townhome on Pioneer Road and a Self Storage Plus storage unit rented out to Lori Vallow Daybell, the children’s mother. One of the warrants shows investigators were specifically looking for evidence related to the disappearance and welfare of JJ.

The warrant, filed in Madison County, called for investigators to search the storage unit for JJ. It also specified “any evidence that the boy was residing at any of these residences and/or evidence of foul play or the commission of a crime, and/or evidence of the child’s current location.”

Tylee and JJ haven’t been seen since September. Lori Daybell and her new husband, Chad Daybell, are considered persons of interest in the children’s disappearance. The couple has been in Hawaii for at least two months and has not been arrested or charged.

Rexburg police were authorized to collect blood, fingerprints, hair and hygiene products to collect DNA. Investigators also searched for personal items such as toys, clothing and shoes. It’s unknown what detectives obtained.

Search warrants related to the missing kids have also been served in Hawaii and Arizona. According to a redacted police report obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, on Dec. 6, an officer with the Gilbert Arizona Police Department served warrants for the kids’ medical records at Gilbert Pediatrics.

When the officer arrived at the medical office, investigators initially only planned to gather records for JJ, according to the police report. Just before police left, an employee informed the officer that his sister was also a patient.

“She (the employee) inquired if she should prepare those records as well for a separate warrant,” the officer wrote.

The officer spoke with a detective who decided to also obtain the records of the sister, believed to be Tylee, with a search warrant. The officer returned to Gilbert Pediatrics, retrieved the records and submitted them as evidence. It remains unclear why police want the medical records of the children.

In additional documents uncovered by Fox10 Phoenix Reporter Justin Lum, on Dec. 6, investigators also served a search warrant at JJ’s former school in connection to the homicide investigation of Charles Vallow, Lori Daybell’s previous husband. Among the information investigators wanted was information on JJ’s medical conditions, medications, attendance.

Medical records are not the only documents detectives are looking for. In the Rexburg search warrant, police are also interested in school records and documents related to state assistance received on behalf of JJ. The warrant details officers could obtain bank records “which may be evidence of payments received on behalf of the child as well as payments or expenses made for the child.”

During the investigation, police discovered the Daybells married within weeks of the death of Tammy Daybell, the former wife of Chad Daybell. Local law enforcement along with the FBI searched his home in Salem in January. They collected 43 items, including electronic devices. The search warrant in Rexburg also allowed investigators to seize electronic devices.

Investigators have not released new details regarding the case as of Friday.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the children is asked to contact the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3000, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at (800) THE-LOST.