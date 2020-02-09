Idaho Falls Zoo seeking adult volunteers

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

The Idaho Falls Zoo needs YOU! Adult volunteers are essential to the success of your zoo. They assist with conservation presentations and education programs, special events, grounds and exhibit maintenance, gardening and more.

Would you like to learn more about zoo volunteering? Great news! Attend one of two informational presentations for prospective volunteers on Tuesday, Feb. 11 OR Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. in the William J. Maeck Education Center located at the entrance of the Idaho Falls Zoo.

Applications to volunteer will be available starting Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Idaho Falls Zoo’s website under the Get Involved tab.

Applications for adult volunteers (ages 18+) are due Feb. 28, 2020.

Once accepted, all new volunteers must pass a City background check and attend a series of training programs. Adult volunteers are required to become members of the Zoological Society, purchase a uniform shirt, and may be required to submit medical information. The approximate program fees annually are $50.

For questions, contact Emily Smith, volunteer coordinator at (208) 612-8453 or esmith@idahofallszoo.org.