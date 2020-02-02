Idaho woman dies in two-car crash near Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — A Wendell woman is dead following a two-car crash near Twin Falls Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of East 3700 North and 2570 East in Twin Falls County, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

Myka Jeffers, 29, of Filer was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram 3500 and collided with a 2011 Toyota Prius driven by 65-year-old Cheryl Phillips of Wendell.

Jeffers was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Jeffers condition is unknown.

Phillips died immediately following the collision and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The intersection was blocked for about four and a half hours while authorities worked to clean up the wreckage.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash, with assistance from Filer Fire Department, Filer Police Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.