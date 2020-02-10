Identity of man in Sunday standoff near Heise released

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 9, 2020, at approximately 2:40 p.m, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Snake River Rd. in the Heise area, just east of the Stinking Springs Parking Lot, to a report of a suicidal male in a vehicle. Bonneville County deputies along with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, Forest Service and BLM Law Enforcement, Idaho Falls Fire Department, and Jefferson Central Fire responded to the area to assist. As deputies arrived they found five witnesses who advised they came across 26-year-old Channean L. Deveau, of Idaho Falls, stuck on the roadside in his vehicle. Those witnesses advised they attempted to provide assistance to Deveau but had to back away when he fired several shots toward them.

As more deputies and officers arrived on scene they were able to safely get the witnesses out of harm’s way while the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was activated. As resources arrived and a safe perimeter was created, Deveau made several verbal indications he wanted law enforcement to end his life and would not engage in negotiations or cooperate with commands from deputies.

Just after 5 p.m. Deveau stepped out of his vehicle with a handgun and fired it in the direction of the officers, resulting in return fire from officers. Deveau continued to be uncooperative and deputies used less lethal rounds and a Taser to incapacitate him long enough to be taken into custody.

A SWAT vehicle at the incident near Heise on Sunday. | Courtesy Samantha Aeschbacher

Deveau was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by Idaho Falls Fire Department to be checked for minor injuries before being transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on five counts of felony aggravated assault. There were no injuries from gunfire to Deveau, law enforcement, or witnesses during the entirety of this incident.

Due to rounds being fired by law enforcement on scene, the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force was activated to conduct an investigation. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency on that investigation with task force assistance from the Idaho Falls Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Critical Incident Task Force continue to investigation the circumstances of this incident, and any potential or further charges are pending at this time.