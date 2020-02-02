If you want to know what it’s like to be a police officer, here is a chance to find out

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be a Pocatello Police officer, now is your chance to find out.

The department is currently accepting applications for the annual Citizen Police Academy. Thirty residents are selected for the course that teaches them about police driving techniques, crime scene investigations, use of force training, patrol procedures, and more.

“The Citizen Police Academy is a good opportunity for residents to see firsthand what all goes into being a police officer,” said Corporal Matt Shutes. “Citizens will get a taste of the classroom instruction and hands-on experiences that all of our officers receive.”

Classes start April 7 and wrap up May 26. The classes are held Tuesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Two optional classes will be held Saturday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to noon and Saturday, May 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. A graduation ceremony will be at the end of the last class May 26.

Citizen Police Academy students are selected through an application process and undergo a background check. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 11 at 4 p.m. Those who are interested in the academy can find more information and apply online. Completed applications can also be submitted to the department at 911 North 7th Avenue or mailed to the Pocatello Police Department, P.O. Box 2877, Pocatello, ID 83206.

“We have always received good feedback from students about the Citizen Police Academy and that’s why we keep doing it,” Cpl. Shutes said. “The Pocatello Police Department’s mission statement is ‘Community Commitment’ and this program is another way we can build that relationship with the community we serve.”