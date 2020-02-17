ITD building wildlife fencing along Highway 28

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

LEADORE — To make the highway safer for the public and wildlife, the Idaho Transportation Department will be building wildlife fencing on both sides of Idaho Highway 28 in a three-mile stretch of road between Leadore and Lemhi through August. This action comes about as a result of wildlife-migration studies in the area that show a need for safer mitigation routes due to elevated wildlife-vehicle collision rates.

In addition to the fencing, crews will also be installing new wildlife warning signs, cattle guards, and gates along with building numerous wildlife jump-outs.

ITD worked closely with the Idaho Department of Fish & Game to identify sections of roadway along ID-28 that had these migration safety concerns.

Throughout project construction, ITD will close the highway shoulders in the construction zone and we will also conduct intermittent traffic control as needed.