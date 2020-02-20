Large hay bales overturn on I-15 near Idaho Falls, causing traffic delays

IDAHO FALLS – Several of you have notified us about an accident along Interstate 15 just outside Idaho Falls.

Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com several large hay bales fell off the back of a truck onto the highway near the Melaleuca building at exit 113.

Sgt. Chris Weadick with Idaho State Police says it happened shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers are just arriving to investigate and have not yet determined a cause.

There are no injuries to report at this time, but the exit off-ramp is blocked.

Expect minimal traffic delays while authorities are working to clean it up. If you’re planning on traveling in that area, find another route.

We will post more information when it is available.

Courtesy Kelly Bentz