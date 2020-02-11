Life Lessons: Karen Monson was born in Mackay, worked at the Post Office for 35 years and loves her life

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Karen Monson grew up in the small town of Mackay, Idaho. She loved living on a farm and has fond memories of her childhood.

After high school, Karen took a job at the nuclear site but says she lost her job when she became pregnant. After having her two children, she took a job with the United States Post Office, where she worked in the office and delivered mail for 35 years.

Karen has learned a lot over her life and shared some lessons in the video player above.