Man arrested for felony DUI after allegedly hitting vehicle, getting stuck in snowbank

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 19, at approximately 6:25 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies in the Ammon Division were sent to the Ammon Walmart to a report of a hit and run accident. Calling parties witnessed a Mitsubishi Eclipse hit a vehicle and drive away heading north on 25th East.

The caller updated dispatch with locations of the Mitsubishi until a deputy caught up and intervened. Moments later, a Bonneville and Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy located the Mitsubishi stuck in a snowbank just east of Yellowstone Hwy and identified the driver as 32-year-old Justin P. Aguinaga of Rigby.

As Aguinaga spoke with the deputy, he exhibited several signs of intoxication, and after a series of field sobriety testing, was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. While on scene, Aguinaga agreed to take a breath test which indicated a breath alcohol content of approximately twice the legal limit of .08 to be operating a motor vehicle. Deputies also located items of drug paraphernalia and just over 3 grams of marijuana in Aguinaga’s vehicle.

Aguinaga was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for felony driving under the influence (DUI) after deputies found at least two prior convictions for DUI on his record. Aguinaga was also booked for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. There were no injuries and only minor damage from the crash witnessed in the Walmart parking lot.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to contact their local law enforcement if they suspect an intoxicated driver is on the roadway or about to drive. Area law enforcement responds to reports like this on a daily basis and in many cases are able to intervene and prevent a serious crash or injury because of citizens who are aware. The sheriff’s office always recommends reporting suspicious, criminal, or unsafe activity to your local law enforcement so we can work together to keep our community safe.