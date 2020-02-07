UPDATE: Man dies in crash on US 26 near Swan Valley

UPDATE (7 p.m.):

The following is a news release from Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at approximately 1:11 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash on U.S. 26 at milepost 390.5, east of Swan Valley.

Johnathan Rieth, 43, of Freedom, Wyoming, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 26 in a 1987 Nissan pick-up, towing a trailer with a snowmobile. Lonnie Wilson, 39, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was traveling westbound in a 2019 Dodge Ram. Rieth lost control of his vehicle and collided with Wilson.

Wilson was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, in Idaho Falls, by ground ambulance; he was wearing a seat belt. Rieth succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash; next of kin has been notified. Rieth was not wearing a seat belt.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked for approximately two hours and 20 minutes. The road was then partially blocked for an additional hour and a half.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

UPDATE (4:45 p.m.):



BONNEVILLE COUNTY – U.S. Hwy 26 is open again at Mile Post 391 between Swan Valley and the Wyoming border. However, road conditions are still slick and snow-covered.

ORIGINAL STORY:



BONNEVILLE COUNTY – Currently Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, Idaho State Police, and medical personnel are on the scene of a serious crash located at Mile Post 391 on U.S. Hwy 26. This crash is blocking the road, causing delays.

Idaho Transportation Department and law enforcement are in the process of closing Hwy 26 between Swan Valley and the Wyoming border and drivers are asked to avoid that area while the crash is being investigated.

Weather conditions are snowy, slick, and visibility may be limited in that area and we urge anyone traveling that route to slow down and take extra caution.

Idaho State Police are handling the investigation and no crash details are available at this time.