Man facing felony charge following standoff with deputies

UPDATE

TETONIA — A man is facing felony a felony aggravated assault charge after engaging in a standoff with deputies.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office says that around 8 a.m. a caller told 911 about a disturbance at an address on the 6000 block of South 1st Street in Tetonia. The caller said 35-year-old Adrian Figueroa-Rodriguez might be under the influence of methamphetamine and holding an AR-15 rifle, according to a news release.

When deputies arrived at the home, Figueroa-Rodriguez barricaded himself in the home and walked outside safely.

“While investigating the incident, the Sheriff’s Office determined that an aggravated assault had occurred at the

residence earlier that morning,” the news release reads

Teton County Sheriff Tony Liford asked for the Sheriff’s Special Response Team who then began negotiations with Figueroa-Rodriguez. Deputies began searching the property and located an AR-15 in an outbuilding of the home as the suspect continued to be uncooperative.

The SSRT entered the home and took Figueroa-Rodriguez into custody without further incident. He is facing a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and may face additional charges.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the members of the SSRT, which consists of members of the Madison County

Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, St. Anthony Police Department and Madison County Fire Department,” the news release reads. “The Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank the Idaho State Police for their assistance.”

Figueroa-Rodriguez will be transported to the Madison County Jail who houses inmates for Teton County.

ORIGINAL STORY

TETONIA — A man is in custody following a disturbance in Teton County on Monday afternoon.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home near 1st Street and Central Avenue in Tetonia following a call of the disturbance, according to a news release. Law enforcement asked neighbors to stay inside and away from the area.

As of 1:40 p.m. the sheriff’s office took the man into custody, Teton County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Manager Mitchell Golden told EastIdahoNews.com.

The scene is now secure, and neighbors can safely move around the area.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office says it will release more information later Monday afternoon.