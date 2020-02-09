Pocatello director to retire after nearly 30 years with city

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

A fixture at Pocatello City Hall for close to three decades is calling it a career.

Planning and Development Services Director Melanie Gygli is set to retire February 18. Gygli started at the City in April 1990 as a Secretary in the department. From there, she rose through the ranks of the department, serving as the Community Development Assistant, Assistant Planner, and Grants Administrator. She moved to a management position in February 2011, taking on the Division Manager job for the Neighborhood and Community Services Division. She now wraps up her career as the Director of the Planning and Development Services Department, where she administers the City’s land use ordinances, oversees the departmental budget, facilitates economic development efforts, and serves as the Executive Director for the Pocatello Development Authority.

“I am proud to have served my community and to have been a member of a team that works hard to make Pocatello a great place to call home,” Melanie said. “I’ve enjoyed helping people work through the process of developing their projects. Whether it was an individual homeowner or large-scale commercial development, each project was unique in its own way.”

“Melanie has been a tremendous asset to the City and our citizens,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “Her knowledge of the Planning and Development Services Department and its processes is unparalleled. Few people have had as much impact in shaping our community as Melanie. We are truly going to miss her, but we wish her well.”

Over the years, and because she has taken on so many roles in the department, Melanie has been involved in a wide range of efforts. She’s helped facilitate infill housing in the city’s older neighborhoods, installed accessible playground equipment at Bremmer Park, and helped develop the Pocatello Square area and the Northgate Interchange to name a few.

“The Terry First Build a Better Block Event was exciting,” said Melanie. “It was wonderful seeing so many members of the community experiment with improvements to the area, and finding what might work—and might not work—in terms of neighborhood improvements.”

In retirement, Melanie says she plans on spending more time with her family, traveling, and volunteering in the community.

“What I’ll miss most is the people I’ve been fortunate to work with,” Gygli said. “The friendships I’ve made here will last a lifetime.”

An open house in Melanie’s honor will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 911 North 7th Avenue. The public is invited to attend.