Pocatello Fire selected as 1 of 25 departments nationwide for pilot program

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

The Pocatello Fire Department will be leading the way when it comes to data-driven risk reduction.

Recently, the Pocatello Fire Department was picked as 1 of 25 fire departments nationwide to participate in the National Fire Protection Association’s (NFPA) pilot program to build a community risk assessment (CRA) tool. The tool will help firefighters make data-based decisions about fire prevention and risk reduction activities.

“We are thrilled to be a part of NFPA’s pilot program,” said Kim Stouse, Community Relations/Education Specialist with the Pocatello Fire Department. “Not only will access to the tool give us invaluable information about our community’s needs, but it’s also rewarding to know that using the tool will increase its effectiveness and help other fire departments in the long run.”

The department will have access to a digital risk visualization dashboard powered by mySidewalk, which employs local and national data to guide planning around fire and life safety initiatives. The department will have access to mySidewalk through December 31, 2020. The dashboard will help firefighters identify local risks to life and property, highlight underlying conditions that may contribute to those risks, develop plans, and share findings with residents.

“Access to accurate data is critical to making informed decisions about where to focus efforts and resources,” said Karen Berard-Reed, Community Risk Reduction Strategist at NFPA. “While many fire departments have struggled to work with data sets, NFPA’s CRA tool will do the complex work behind the scenes allowing stakeholders to create effective community risk reduction plans within their jurisdictions.”

For more information about the NFPA Community Risk Reduction initiative, visit nfpa.org/crr.