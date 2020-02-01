UPDATE: Business entrance opening up following gas leak, Hitt Road remains closed

UPDATE 11:54 A.M.

IDAHO FALLS — Hitt Road remains closed following gas leak near the roundabout on Lincoln Road, but the entrance to a local business is opening up.

Kerry Hammon with Idaho Falls Police Department sent us the following statement at 11:54 a.m. Saturday:

“Smith RV is about 15 minutes from having business access opened up via Lincoln Road entrance,” Hammon says. “Hitt Road remains closed.”

Traffic in the area is still being diverted. Twenty-fifth East between Lincoln Road and 14th North remains closed. Exactly when it will reopen is unknown. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office told us earlier Saturday he expected it would be closed for several hours.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

PREVIOUS STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Falls Fire Department are investigating a gas leak near the roundabout on Hitt and Lincoln.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com a construction company hit a gas line a little after 9 a.m. Saturday.

It’s not clear what kind of work they were doing, but the area is currently closed to traffic.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell with Bonneville County Sheriff’s office says 25th East between Lincoln Road and 14th North is expected to be closed for several hours.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office are there directing traffic, and they’re asking you to find another route if you’re planning to travel in that area.

“We are asking motorists to avoid that area for the next few hours until crews make the necessary repairs,” Lovell says in a news release.

Intermountain Gas Company is on the way to assess the damage.

We will post more information when it is available.