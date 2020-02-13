Sheriffs to be honored in Region 7 Lincoln Day Banquet

IDAHO FALLS — High-profile Idaho Republicans will speak, and local sheriffs will be honored at the annual Region 7 Lincoln Day Banquet.

The event will be held on Feb. 29 at the Melaleuca Event Center located at 4609 S. 65th W., Idaho Falls (off Exit 113 on Interstate 15). There is a VIP reception at 5 p.m., a social hour at 6 p.m., and a program and dinner at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Law and Order For Our Future.”

“Every year we are honored to have the chance to recognize Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican president, and hear from our Republican leaders,” Region 7 Republican Chair Ann Rydalch said in a press release.

The keynote speaker at the event will be U.S. Sen. Jim Risch. Idaho Gov. Brad Little will also give remarks, along with U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, if his schedule allows him to attend. A tribute to President Lincoln will be provided by Idaho Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill of Rexburg.

Rydalch said she’s expecting a legislative session update to be given by Little. She said that due to the different committees Risch is on, she believes he’ll provide valuable information for those in attendance.

“(I enjoy) helping get as many people to attend because I want to educate the people about things that are happening,” Rydalch said.

She said another emphasis will be on honoring local sheriffs and addressing law enforcement issues.

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland, the president of the Idaho Sheriff’s Association, will attend the event.

Republicans will honor the Idaho Sheriffs Association and nine county sheriffs, including Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

Spokane County Washington Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich will be the special guest speaker. He was elected as sheriff in 2006 and is serving his fourth term. This year is his 30th year in the law enforcement profession, according to Rydalch. She said he’ll discuss the challenges facing local law enforcement in the 21st century.

“I think it will be a good evening for law and order and giving tribute to important people in our lives,” Rydalch said.

Tickets can be purchased from Republican county chairs in advance for $35 per person or at the door for $40.