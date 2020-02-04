Suspected sex offender wanted in Idaho caught trying to cross Mexican border illegally

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A man wanted on two child sex crimes in Idaho was picked up by U.S. Immigration officials on Thursday when he attempted to cross the Mexico-U.S. border illegally near Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

Ivan Rivera Ibarra, 38, had an active warrant from the Nampa Police Department when he was apprehended. He faces charges in Canyon County on counts of sexual battery of a child 16 or 17 years of age and sexual abuse of a child younger than age 16.

Ibarra is a Mexican national who had previously been removed for illegal entry into the United States.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, authorities working near the Santa Teresa station “discovered indications of a possible illegal entry. Agents on foot and on ATVs began to track the possible illegal entrants, and were able to catch up to the suspects, in spite of their attempts to conceal their efforts.”

The suspects reportedly put sponges on their feet in an effort to hide their footprints. Authorities found eight people, including Ibarra.

Ibarra eventually will be extradited to Canyon County, according to the news release.