U.S. 20 west of Idaho Falls closed due to winter weather

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department has closed a section of U.S. Highway 20 due to winter weather conditions.

The road is closed between the junction with U.S. Highway 26 and Cinder Butte Road outside of Idaho Falls.

ITD reports high winds are causing blowing and drifting snow. Visibility is significantly reduced.

There are currently several winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings in eastern Idaho. Snow is predicted throughout the region on Sunday and most of Monday. The worst of the snow is expected south of Idaho Falls to the Utah border.

For more information visit 511 Idaho.