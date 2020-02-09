UPDATE: Barricaded person in custody, no further threat to public safety

UPDATE

The subject in question is in custody and safe, according to the Bonneville County Sherriff’s Office. There is no further threat to public safety in this area. Snake River Road will continue to be blocked off for the time being while emergency personnel process the scene.

UPDATE

Law enforcement, including the local SWAT team, are dealing with a barricaded person on Snake River Road, east of the Stinking Springs parking lot in the Heise.

Deputies are asking motorists to stay out of that area to give first responders room to work and create a safe environment.

No further details are available at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

HEISE — Multiple police officers are on the scene of an incident in the Kelly Canyon/Heise area.

Very few details are available but multiple EastIdahoNews.com users report that over two dozen Bonneville County Sheriff deputies, Idaho State Police troopers and other first responders are in the area. The SWAT team is also on scene.

Courtesy photo

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says dispatch received a call at 2:41 p.m. and two ambulances are staged in the area. Nobody had been transported to the hospital as of 4:30 p.m.

Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell tells EastIdahoNews.com he is working to gather details on the situation.

Several roads leading to Kelly Canyon and Heise have been blocked by police officers. The public is asked to avoid the area.

EastIdahoNews.com will post additional details as we learn more.