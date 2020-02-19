Watch the entire Dateline ‘Where Are The Children?’ special here

IDAHO FALLS — Dateline NBC has posted its two-hour “Where Are The Children?” special investigating the case of two Rexburg children who vanished last September.

The program originally aired Friday night and was the highest watched Dateline since December 2018, according to Deadline Hollywood.

RELATED | Keith Morrison previews Dateline special on Daybell case that is ‘nothing like anything else’ he’s ever seen

EastIdahoNews.com worked with NBC News for months on the comprehensive primetime special. It includes an exclusive interview with Lori’s close friend, April Raymond, who revealed to NBC News’ Keith Morrison that Lori is “telling people there’s a lot of media hype around her right now. And she’s waiting for that to die down.”

Morrison also spoke with EastIdahoNews.com reporters Nate Eaton and Eric Grossarth, Chad’s friends, Kay and Larry Woodcock, JJ’s grandparents, and others.

Watch the entire episode here.