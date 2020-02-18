Woman accused of drugging new mother, trying to steal baby

SEATTLE – Investigators say Julie Parker went by many aliases and used social media to connect with new moms — all so she could kidnap an infant.

Heavily-armed deputies arrested Parker and her 16-year-old daughter at a home outside Graham, Washington.

“Looked in my bedroom and the sniper rifle and guy down there in tactical gear aiming toward this house next door,” said neighbor Harold Swales.

Investigators say Parker posed as a baby photographer working for free to build up her portfolio, and a single-mom invited her and her teen daughter over.

“Basically she was drugged,” said detective Ed Troyer of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. “They put drugs in a cupcake. She ate it, and they attempted to take her kid.”

The mom got Parker and her daughter out of the house and ended up going to the hospital.

For that point, deputies watched over the mom — even changing her locks.

She told detectives she remembered Parker wiping her fingerprints off things she’d touched and had stolen her house keys.

“She wanted a girl, and she wanted them five weeks and younger so she could raise it herself, take it out of state and pretend it was a newborn of her own,” Troyer said.

This was not the first woman Parker contacted in her alleged search for a baby. See the videos above for the other mothers’ accounts, as well as details of her failed run as mayor of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

