Woman taken to hospital after crashing into semi

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Tuesday, Feb, 25, at approximately 1:23 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated an injury-crash northbound on I-15 near milepost 77, north of Chubbuck.

Christina A. Acuna, 31, of Pocatello, was driving northbound in a 2017 Dodge Journey. Steven F. Andrzejewski, 44, of Rowletts, Kentucky, was driving northbound in a 2019 Freightliner semi pulling a single trailer.

Acuna failed to maintain her lane, struck the semi and came to rest in the southbound right lane.

Acuna was transported via ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

The right southbound lane of I-15 was blocked for approximately and hour and a half.