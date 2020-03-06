A Feel Good Friday surprise for a man who spends hundreds of dollars on donuts every month to give to people on their birthdays

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

We recently received an email about a man named Kent Sperry. The message said:

He is a great guy who helps a lot of people. He calls almost the whole town of Ririe on their birthdays. Most of the time he goes to the bakery, Sweet Surrender, and buys donut holes to take to people on their birthday or other special occasions. He also donates his time at the Ririe Senior Citizens and delivers meals to the elderly on Tuesdays and Fridays. I know on Valentine’s Day he delivered a rose to all the widows.

We felt that Kent deserved a Feel Good Friday surprise so we stopped by his house to thank him for all he’s done.

Watch the video above to see how it went down.

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.