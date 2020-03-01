Authorities looking for suspects in early morning shooting

The following is a news release from Pocatello Police Dept.

POCATELLO – On 03/01/2020 at 1:24 a.m., Pocatello Police Department officers responded to the 4500 block of S. 5th Avenue after dispatch received a report that a man had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers secured the scene and discovered that a 41-year-old man had already left the scene in a private vehicle to seek medical treatment. During officers’ investigation, they discovered the man had been shot in the face. Officers interviewed witnesses and checked several locations for the suspects who were not located.

The suspects are identified as 20-year-old Mason Reid Gonzales and 22-year-old Mitchell John Gonzales. They were armed with a handgun and it is unknown if they are in possession of any other weapons. Mitchell has a warrant out of Bannock County for Domestic Battery.

If you have any information about the incident or know of the suspects’ location, contact the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6100. Do not approach the subjects, as they are considered armed and dangerous. In the case of an emergency, call 911.