Beware of traffic delays as crews repair water leak in Idaho Falls neighborhood Tuesday morning

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The city of Idaho Falls Water Division will be replacing a leaking water service in the 1200 block of West Broadway, just east of the I-15 interchange near KJ’s Super Store, beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday, March 10.

East and westbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the construction zone. Drivers should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes. Construction is anticipated to be complete prior to the evening commute.

No water service interruptions are anticipated at this time. If required, impacted businesses in the area will be notified prior to any disruption in service.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we repair the leak as quickly as possible.

For questions or concerns, contact the Water Division at (208) 612-8471.

Additional information on city of Idaho Falls construction projects can be found on the homepage of the city’s website or by clicking here.